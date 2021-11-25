Weather Blog

Cold and bright Friday ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a damp and breezy Thanksgiving as temperatures gradually decreased throughout the day. Very cold air is set to slide back into the state to end the week before we have a slight temperature rebound for the weekend.

Thursday night: Skies will remain cloudy as much cooler air moves in for our Thursday night. You will want the coat if you are heading out as our lows will fall into the low to mid 20s.

Friday: Sunshine will return into our area for our Friday, but this will not help us out much in the temperature department. Highs will struggle to get into the mid 30s across the state.

Weekend: Clouds will partially increase moving into the weekend as our highs return to the 40s for Saturday. There is a chance for a rain/snow mix late Saturday. This activity will lead way towards a slightly cooler Sunday with highs in the low 40s.

8-Day Forecast: Near average temperatures are expected through much of next week. Along with near normal numbers, dry weather looks to also be in place through much of next week.