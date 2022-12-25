Weather Blog

Cold Christmas Day, much warmer next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Merry Christmas! It’s going to be a cold day but we will see a little sunshine across the state.

TODAY: A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. for central Indiana. Wind chills may drop as cold as 15 below zero at times this morning. Another cold start with many locations starting in the single digits this morning. We’ll see some sunshine as we head throughout the day today. It’s going to be cold once again with highs stay in the lower to middle teens. Winds will ease compared to the last few days. Wind chill values however will likely be below zero for much of the day.

TONIGHT: Clouds begin to increase as a quick clipper system approaches the state. It’s going to be chilly with lows in the upper single digits near the lower teens. Snow begins shortly after midnight and will continue into Daybreak for the new week.

MONDAY: Light snow will be likely for the first part of the morning on Monday. Right now it looks like we have the potential to see a quick dusting to one inch of snowfall. The snow begins to wind down around noon Monday. It’s going to be cold with temperatures in the low to middle 20s on Monday. A few flurries or snow showers may continue into the afternoon. However by the time the Colts game begins a lot of the accumulating snow will be out of the state. If you are heading to the game it’s going to be a cold one.

TUESDAY: Temperatures begin to climb a little on Tuesday. We’ll see temperatures getting close to freezing. It will be dry with some sunshine.

8DAY FORECAST: It gets even warmer on for the middle and end of the week. Highs climb into the 40s on Wednesday and then into the lower 50s for the end of the week and next weekend. We’ll also see several rain chances as well.