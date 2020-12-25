Weather Blog

Cold Christmas

by: Stephanie Mead
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A frigid start to the morning with temperatures in the lower teens and feel like temperatures below zero. Should see a few flurries this morning with a partly cloudy sky during the afternoon. Highs will top out in the lower 20s. Tonight will be mainly clear with lows in the mid teens.

This weekend will be a seasonal weekend with highs Saturday returning to the mid 30s with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the mid 40s with increasing clouds and a few late showers.

Next week looks active with a rollercoaster of temperatures. We start off with highs in the mid 30s with a light mix early possible. Tuesday looks dry with highs inching to the lower 40s. Windy and warm with a showers. Highs will top out in the lower 50s. A colder end to the week with highs in the lower 30s.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Explosion in Nashville is an ‘active scene,’ fire department says

National /

Democrats Ossoff and Warnock each raise more than $100 million for Georgia Senate runoffs

Politics /

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder claims he’s being extorted by one of team’s minority owners

Sports /

This team of high schoolers is building accessibility with free, 3D-printed prosthetics

National /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.