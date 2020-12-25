Cold Christmas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A frigid start to the morning with temperatures in the lower teens and feel like temperatures below zero. Should see a few flurries this morning with a partly cloudy sky during the afternoon. Highs will top out in the lower 20s. Tonight will be mainly clear with lows in the mid teens.

This weekend will be a seasonal weekend with highs Saturday returning to the mid 30s with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the mid 40s with increasing clouds and a few late showers.

Next week looks active with a rollercoaster of temperatures. We start off with highs in the mid 30s with a light mix early possible. Tuesday looks dry with highs inching to the lower 40s. Windy and warm with a showers. Highs will top out in the lower 50s. A colder end to the week with highs in the lower 30s.