Cold couple of days before warmer temps return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The cold air has arrived this morning. We have a cold couple of days before warmer temperatures return later in the week.

TODAY: Breezy and chilly today. Winds out of the west between 10 and 15 miles per hour but they may gust later today near 20 miles per hour. Clouds stick around for the first part of the day today. We will see a few areas of sunshine later this afternoon. Temperatures really won’t climb all that much today. Normal high is 47. We will stay in the lower 30s today so about 10+ degrees below normal. With the winds feels like temperatures or wind chill values will stay into the 20s.

TONIGHT: Skies become partly cloudy and we see temperatures quickly fall. Lows fall into the upper teens across much of the state.

TUESDAY: We have a cold start for your Tuesday morning. Be sure to bundle up. Temperatures will start into the teens in the morning. Winds will be a bit breezy so in turn this will allow wind chills values to drop into the single digits. While it will be cold it will also be sunny. Look for mostly sunny skies through much of the day. It’s going to be even colder for the afternoon. Highs climb only to 30. Winds are out of the west and northwest 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts near 20 miles per hour.

WEDNESDAY: The middle of the week look better with seasonable temperatures and lots of sunshine.

8DAY FORECAST: A system heads this way and will bring us rain late Thursday into Friday. Much needed rain moves across the state. While it will be raining we’ll also see temperatures warm up into the 50s on Thursday. Temperatures stay at or slightly above normal for the end of the week and next weekend.