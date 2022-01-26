Weather Blog

Cold day!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Coldest start to the season this morning with temperatures bottoming out in the lower single digits with feel-like temperatures well below zero. Most spots from the city and points north will be 15-20 degrees below zero. It’s a clear a quiet start with plenty of sunshine out ahead of us this afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper teens. Lows tonight will fall to the lower teens. Temperatures make a quick rebound tomorrow with highs in the lower 30s with a few snow showers possible through the afternoon and early evening.

Highs will cool to the mid 20s through the end of the week with sunshine galore. This weekend looks to start cool with highs in the mid 20s Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll see temperatures trend even warmer through the end of the weekend with highs in the upper 30s Sunday.

Looks like the warming trend will continue through much of next week with highs 40s to start with sunshine. We could be flirting with 50° by mid week with rain chances returning.