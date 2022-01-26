Weather Blog

Cold day!

by: Stephanie Mead
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Coldest start to the season this morning with temperatures bottoming out in the lower single digits with feel-like temperatures well below zero. Most spots from the city and points north will be 15-20 degrees below zero. It’s a clear a quiet start with plenty of sunshine out ahead of us this afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper teens. Lows tonight will fall to the lower teens. Temperatures make a quick rebound tomorrow with highs in the lower 30s with a few snow showers possible through the afternoon and early evening.

Highs will cool to the mid 20s through the end of the week with sunshine galore. This weekend looks to start cool with highs in the mid 20s Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll see temperatures trend even warmer through the end of the weekend with highs in the upper 30s Sunday.

Looks like the warming trend will continue through much of next week with highs 40s to start with sunshine. We could be flirting with 50° by mid week with rain chances returning.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Big Papi elected to HOF; Bonds, Clemens, Schilling left out

Sports /

Capsized boat found near Florida; 39 people missing

National /

Ohio man arrested for attempting to defraud Clarksville credit union

Indiana News /

Indy doctor offers tips for staying warm with frigid temperatures on the way

Medical /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.