Cold final weekend of November with rain and snow chances on deck

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Although we had some sunshine for our Friday, we had to deal with a northerly wind that enforced chilly air in our area. We’re setting up for some cold temperatures in this forecast with a chance for rain and snow.

Friday night: Skies will become mostly cloudy tonight as winds turn lighter out of the north. Lows will drop into the mid 20s. It is important to note that even with winds set to be light, this will cause feels like temperatures to be in the upper teens/low 20s by daybreak Saturday.

Saturday: You’re going to want to have the winter coat on hand if you’re planning on any extended outdoor activities Saturday. After a very cold start to the day, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s for some locations. Skies will also gradually turn mostly clear by early Saturday night, but this will be very short lived with cloud cover quickly building back in very early Sunday morning.

Sunday: The aforementioned increase of cloud cover going into early Sunday will precede our next weather maker. Precipitation looks to start off as snow by daybreak Sunday as it fills in from northwest to southeast. Going into Sunday afternoon, rain will build up mainly near and south of interstate 70 with snow looking to stay mostly north of Indy by this point. As we get to late Sunday night, colder air on the back side of the system will cause a transition back to all snow, Some of this snow could linger towards sunrise Monday.

Any accumulation that does occur will be very light and mainly confined to grassy/elevated surfaces. Ground temperatures will be too warm for any real road impacts from snow to occur.

Highs will top out in the upper 30s to low 40s.

8-Day Forecast: Sunday’s system will bring a rather unpleasant welcome of brisk and breezy conditions for the first half of next week. Monday is currently shaping up to be our coldest day of the season with highs only in the low to mid 30s. Monday night could even feature wind chill values in the single digits. By the latter half of next week, temperatures look to moderate and return to the 40s.