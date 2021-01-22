Cold Friday night, precipitation chances to return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We did a complete 180 on our temperatures to end the workweek as we only managed to hit the low 30s. Winds were breezy throughout the day as well.

Friday night: Be prepared for a very cold night across the state with skies remaining mostly clear. Lows will dip into the mid teens with some locations feeling like the single digits overnight.

Saturday: Skies will partially increase for our Saturday with temperatures remaining slightly below average. Highs will only rise into the low to mid 30s.

Sunday: After a stretch of dry days, we will work our next precipitation chances into the forecast beginning on Sunday. A wintry mix is possible Sunday morning into early Sunday afternoon. Any accumulation that occurs will remain very light.

Highs will be slightly warmer as we top out in the upper 30s.

8 Day Forecast: The big story is Monday’s system as we are looking at a mixed bag of precipitation across the state through Monday. At this time, the southern half of Indiana will mainly see rain while better wintry mix and snow chances reside along and north of interstate 70.

Indianapolis may see a transition from rain to snow late Monday.

Best chances for accumulating ice and snow will be near and north of interstate 70. There is growing confidence for heavy snow in far northern Indiana, which could lead to significant snow accumulations. Lingering flurries are possible Tuesday morning before more snow shower chances return for next Thursday. Highs will remain around average through next week.