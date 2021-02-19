Cold Friday night, warm-up to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A bright but blustery end to the workweek was the story across the state.

Friday night: Prepare for an even colder night with skies remaining partly cloudy. We can’t rule out a few flurries during the overnight hours. With winds at a light breeze, this will knock our real feel temperatures down below zero degrees. Lows will dip into the single digits.

Saturday: Aside from a few flurries before sunrise Saturday, we will keep some sunshine around throughout the day. We will also slightly bump up our high temperatures from Friday as we will top out in the mid 20s.

Sunday: Much warmer air will slide into the state for our Sunday. This warm-up will bring our next chance for precipitation. We will deal with a wintry mix starting in the late afternoon hours and then transitioning over to all rain Sunday night.

Highs will rise into the mid 30s.

8 Day Forecast: We will dry out for Monday to begin the new workweek next week. High temperatures will gradually push into the mid 40s by midweek before we slightly retreat towards the upper 30s by next Friday. After Sunday’s system, we are looking at a mainly dry week next week as of right now.