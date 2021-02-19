Cold Friday with seasonal temperatures on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cold but dry start to the morning! Temperatures will bottom out in the lower teens and the single digits with feel-like temperatures below zero. Expect to see a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with highs in the lower 20s. Tonight will be another cold one with temperatures falling to the single digits with feel like temperatures possibly sub-zero.

An interesting looking weekend with a cold day Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle 20s. It gets much warmer Sunday with highs in the upper 30s! Our next weather maker arrives late Sunday bringing in a light wintry mix which will linger through the early morning of Monday.

Early next week temperatures will hold in the upper 30s to lower 40s. It gets very mild mid week with highs in the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday with our next quick system moving in mid week. Light rain possible late Wednesday with highs cooling to the upper 30s to lower 40s by the later half of next week.