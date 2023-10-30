Cold Halloween with snow shower potential

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today was simply a cold December-like day to kick off the new workweek as highs only got into the mid 40s. We’ll gear up for one of the coldest Halloweens on record for Tuesday with the potential for a little bit of snow.

Before we head towards a cold Halloween, we will first deal with our first freeze of the season for Monday night. Freeze warnings will be in place from 10 PM Monday night until 10 AM Tuesday.

Monday night: Expect the coldest night since late April this year as temperatures fall into the mid 20s under mostly clear skies. Wind chill values by daybreak Tuesday will be in the teens/low 20s.

Halloween: Prepare for an even colder afternoon on Tuesday. There is potential for scattered snow showers during the afternoon and nighttime hours. If any accumulation were to occur, it would be very light and melt quickly.

Trick-or-treating hours will feature numbers in the 30s with feels like temps in the teens/20s. Overall, this is shaping up to be one of the top ten coldest Halloweens ever in Indianapolis with highs only in the low 40s. Winds will also become breezy in the second half of the day with gusts up to 20-30 MPH at times. Be sure to bundle up.

It is also worth noting that Tuesday night will be awfully close to record cold lows. The forecasted low for Indy Tuesday night is 28, and the record is 24 from 1988 and 1925.

Wednesday: A more calm and bright day will be on tap to open up the month of November. Despite the fact it will be mostly sunny on Wednesday, temperatures will still be quite chilly. Highs will only push into the mid 40s, but since winds will be light, there won’t be much of a wind chill to factor in (if at all).

8-Day Forecast: After a chilly first half of the workweek, we’ll make a return to the 50s on Thursday with winds turning breezy again out of the south. Friday will feature highs in the mid 50s. The warming trend continues into the first weekend of November with temps nearing 60 on Saturday. Rain chances look to return by Sunday and into early next week.