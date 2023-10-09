Cold mornings, warmup, and rain chances in this weeks forecast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The below normal temperature trend continued into the start of our new workweek. We’re talking a couple of cold mornings followed up with a warmup and rain chances in this forecast.

Monday night: We are expecting our coldest night since the night of May 3 this year with lows falling into the mid to upper 30s. Due to these cold temperatures, mostly clear skies, and light winds, there is potential for some locations to see their first frost of the season. This is why frost advisories are in place from 1 to 9 AM Tuesday morning.

Tuesday: After a cold start to Tuesday, we’ll see a slightly warmer afternoon with lots of sunshine. Highs look to get into the low to mid 60s. By Tuesday night, we could be talking about another round of frost potential with lows back in the upper 30s.

Wednesday: Changes will begin to appear in this forecast on Wednesday as a warm front progresses into the state. This front will be apart of a strong low pressure system that will intensify in the plains and eventually move our way. A few showers will be possible Wednesday afternoon with rain more likely for areas north of Indy going into Wednesday night.

Highs will creep into the mid 60s.

8-Day Forecast: Temperatures look to warm back into the 70s Thursday with shower chances staying mainly in northern Indiana. We will also turn breezy again Thursday with gusts up to 20-25 MPH. Friday becomes more windy with temperatures staying above normal in the upper 60s. A batch of showers and storms will then swing in Friday afternoon and night due to the aforementioned low moving in with a strong cold front. Severe weather is not expected at this time on Friday, but this could change. Temperatures turn chilly again this weekend with highs in the 50s and chances for a few showers.