Cold mornings, warmup, and rain chances in week ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The below-normal temperature trend continued into the start of central Indiana’s new workweek.

We’re talking a couple of cold mornings followed up with a warmup and rain chances in the forecast.

Monday night: We are expecting this year’s coldest night since May 3 with lows falling into the mid to upper 30s. Due to the cold temperatures, mostly clear skies and light winds, a potential exists for some locations to see the first frost of the season. Frost advisories are in place from 1 to 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday: After a cold start, we’ll see a slightly warmer afternoon with lots of sunshine. Highs look to get into the low to mid 60s. By night, we could be talking about another round of frost potential with lows back in the upper 30s.

Wednesday: Changes will begin to appear in this forecast as a warm front progresses into Indiana. This front will be apart of a strong low pressure system that will intensify in the Plains and eventually move our way. A few showers will be possible in the afternoon with rain more likely for areas north of Indianapolis going into the night.

Highs will creep into the mid 60s.

8-Day Forecast: Temperatures look to warm back into the 70s Thursday with shower chances staying mainly in northern Indiana. We will also turn breezy again Thursday with gusts from 20-25 mph. Friday will be more windy with temperatures staying above normal in the upper 60s. A batch of showers and storms will then swing in Friday afternoon and night due to the aforementioned low moving in with a strong cold front. Severe weather was not expected on Friday, but this could change. Temperatures will turn chilly again this weekend with highs in the 50s and chances for a few showers.