Weather Blog

Cold rain to end the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A damp and cool start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 30s. Wet start with scattered light showers through the morning and afternoon. There could be a a stray thunderstorm that could develop. Highs today will top out in the mid 40s. Tonight we’ll keep in the chance of a light mix with lows in the mid 30s.

A cold and wet start to the weekend with a light mix around through the morning and afternoon. Highs Saturday will top out in the lower 40s. Much better Sunday with highs in the lower 60s with loads of sunshine!

Highs will continue to warm through next week with 70s on tap for us Monday with a shower chance possible. Highs will remain in the lower 70s through the middle part of the week with several more chances for rain. Temperatures begin to cool by the end of next week with highs in the upper 50s by Friday of next week.