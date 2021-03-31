Cold start to April ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We did a complete 180 weather wise for our Wednesday. Much cooler air and a strong breeze kept our area a bit chilly throughout the day.

Wednesday night: Have the coat if you are heading out tonight as it will be much colder than last night with some passing clouds. A few spotty sprinkles along with some flurries are possible overnight. Lows will dip into the upper 20s.

Thursday: The coldest day of the week is surely not an April Fool’s Joke as we will kick off the month of April on a brisk note. Breezy winds will not help make it feel any better, but at least we will have some sunshine around. Highs will struggle to get into the upper 30s. Some locations to the south may hit the low 40s.

Friday: We will wake up to a very cold morning before we work in warmer air by Friday afternoon. The end to the workweek for us will also feature mainly sunny skies and calm conditions. Highs will manage to get into the upper 40s to low 50s.

8 Day Forecast: This below normal temperature spell will be short lived as a warming trend will move in for the weekend. A beautiful stretch of weather is expected throughout the weekend and into the first half of next week. Rain chances look to return next Wednesday before we dry out with above average temperatures sticking around for next Thursday.