Cold start to Tuesday, warming up as the week goes on

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The start of the work week has had a winter-type feel to it and we are in for another cold start this Tuesday morning. On Monday, Indiana has peak wind gusts for many 40+ mph. Only a trace of snow officially fell in Indianapolis with measurable snow in northern Indiana.

TODAY: A cold start to the day. Wind chills will be back in the single digits and teens for most waking up this morning. Winds back off to around 5-10 mph sustained. High temperatures in the mid-30s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. The wind direction will be out of the south which is a sign of a warming trend in the next few days. Low temperatures in the mid-20s.

TOMORROW: Temperatures return to above average (average high 39). Partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid-40s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Temperatures will climb the rest of the week into the weekend where central Indiana gets into the mid-50s by Sunday. We have a small rain chance to watch for Friday into Saturday, but a better chance of rain will arrive early next week which may impact Christmas plans.