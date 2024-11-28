Cold temps for the holiday weekend | Nov 28, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cloudy and chilly conditions for your Thanksgiving. Much colder air arrives heading into the weekend .

TODAY: We had some rainfall overnight across parts of Indiana. All of that rain now moving off to the east but lots of clouds in its wake. We’ll look for a mostly cloudy sky through much of the day today with a few peeks of sun here or there. Temperatures will be climbing into the lower 40s later this afternoon. Normal high for this time of year right around 46 We will be slightly below that with highs near 43.

TONIGHT: Tonight temperatures will be on the cold side. Look for partly cloudy conditions and low temperatures falling into the twenties .

FRIDAY: If you are going to be out and about for Black Friday shopping early Friday morning make sure you’re bundling up. Temperatures will start out into the twenties. Look for some sunshine on your Friday but it will be chilly with high temperatures only around 30. It will also be a bit breezy with winds out of the west at 8 to 15 mph with winds gusting near 20 mph.

COLD TEMPS THIS WEEKEND

This weekend will be chilly as well. Will look for a quick moving system on Saturday that will bring us a chance for some snow in southern Indiana late Saturday evening. Highs on Saturday will reach about 30°. If you are heading to the Old Oaken Bucket game on Saturday bundle up. Temperatures will be into the twenties at kickoff and will stay into the 20s for the end of the game .

Dry conditions on your Sunday but very chilly with high temperatures staying into the upper twenties.

Night time lows will be into the teens throughout much of the weekend and beginning Monday morning as many kids head back to school. Quiet conditions on Monday and Tuesday with temps right around that freezing mark.