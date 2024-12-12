Cold Thursday, light snow showers | Dec 12, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cold start across much of the state. This bitter blast will be brief and we will see warmer temperatures heading this way for the weekend.

TODAY: Grab the full winter weather gear this morning. Temperatures are into the teens with wind chill values below zero. We could also see a few slick spots thanks to some of that snow that we saw yesterday in some of those rural locations. It will be breezy early on with winds gusting 20 mph. The winds do subside later in the afternoon between about 10 to 15 miles per hour. We will start off with some sunny skies but cloud cover increases later this afternoon. A small swath of snow will develop later this afternoon across parts of North Central and Northern Indiana. Accumulation is less than an inch.

Temperatures won’t really rise all that much later this afternoon. We will see highs into the middle 20s which is about 15 degrees below normal for this time of the year.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies later tonight temperatures fall into the upper teens near 20. Winds do ease and become light and variable overnight .

FRIDAY: On Friday we see a slow warm up with temperatures into the upper thirties. Look for partly cloudy skies into the afternoon.

THIS WEEKEND: We have a warmer weekend on tap with temperatures climbing above normal. Look for mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with showers developing late Saturday. Highs climb into the upper 40s near 50.

Rain will be likely on Sunday. It will be mild with high temperatures right around 51 .

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Another system moves through on Monday bringing another chance of rain and mild conditions with highs into the middle 50s. We dry out on Tuesday and Wednesday and temperatures return back to normal with highs into the lower 40s.