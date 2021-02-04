Cold to end the workweek, then more arctic air moves in

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We went through a messy and breezy Thursday across the state with rain and mixed precipitation occurring throughout the afternoon hours.

Thursday night: A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 10 AM EST Friday morning for most of the northern quarter of Indiana.

Rain showers will continue into the early nighttime hours with mixed precipitation and snow. Any untreated roads could become slick.

Some areas across central Indiana may see anywhere from a dusting of snow to locally higher amounts of up to two inches. Areas in far northern Indiana will receive over three inches of snow.

Lows will fall into the upper teens to low 20s. Winds will continue to stay breezy as well with wind chill values in the single digits by the overnight hours for a good chunk of Indiana.

Friday: We will dry out to end the workweek with cooler air scooting back into the state. Winds will not calm down much at all, and this will make way for a cold and uncomfortable Friday as highs will only top out in the upper 20s to low 30s. Northern Indiana will have highs only reach the mid teens to mid 20s, and southern Indiana looks to reach the low to upper 30s.

Weekend: Snow chances will return late Saturday, and at the same time, a strong arctic air mass will swing in through Saturday night. This will lead way to a bitter and dry Sunday with highs going from the mid 20s to the upper teens. We could have snow accumulations of one to two inches with locally higher amounts to the north by early Sunday morning. Wind chill values will likely be below zero at times.

8 Day Forecast: Very cold air will continue to stick around through much of the new workweek next week. Snow chances look to work back into the forecast picture for next Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows will mainly be in the single digits beyond Friday night.