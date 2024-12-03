Cold today, windy Wednesday | Dec. 3, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cold start this morning but we will see sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures for your Wednesday .

TODAY: Temperatures in the teens this morning with wind chill values into the single digits. A few isolated slick spots early this morning otherwise things should improve by the mid-morning early afternoon. We will look for sunny skies. It is going to continue to be below normal with high temperatures right around 33. Normal high temperature for this time of year right around the mid-40s.

TONIGHT: We will see partly cloudy skies tonight and it will continue to be on the chilly side. Low temperatures will fall into the middle twenties .

WEDNESDAY: A little bit of light precipitation may fall late tonight into early Wednesday morning in the form of a wintry mix. Could create a few isolated slick spots on your Wednesday morning. Otherwise it will remain cloudy and very windy for your Wednesday. Winds may gust at times right around 30 mph. We will see pretty warm conditions which are actually closer to normal for this time of year with highs right around 42. Some scattered snow showers may be possible later Wednesday evening and that could create some slick spots late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning .

A reinforcing shot of cold air moves in for your Thursday. Look for mostly sunny skies and cold conditions. We will see high temperatures on Thursday, only around 24 degrees.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Heading into the end of the week for your Friday will look for dry conditions and partly cloudy skies. Highs will be near freezing. Heading into the weekend we do begin to gradually warm up into the 40s expected on Saturday and Sunday. With some rain possible on Monday and highs in the 50s which is above normal.