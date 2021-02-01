Cold Tuesday ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a snowy weekend, we worked into a cold and breezy start to the workweek.

Monday night: A cold night is ahead under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will remain breezy throughout the night, which will cause wind chill values to fall into the single digits for some areas. Lows will dip into the upper teens.

Tuesday: We will work in a little bit more sunshine for our Tuesday. However, this won’t boost our temperatures up much at all. Highs will only manage to rise into the low 30s. Winds will continue to be a little bit breezy throughout the day as well, and this will make it feel a bit more chilly.

Wednesday: A warmer day will be on tap as more sunshine continues to set in place. This will help climb our high temperatures into the mid 30s.

8 Day Forecast: More active weather will move in for the remainder of the workweek and possibly through the weekend. Scattered rain chances are in place for Thursday before snow chances return for Friday and continuing through Sunday. Highs will warm into the low 40s by Thursday before a strong arctic blast moves in and brings bitterly cold temperatures by Sunday.