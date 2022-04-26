Weather Blog

Cold Tuesday night, warmer Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are gearing up for a chilly night before a warming trend works it way back into the forecast. This warmup will bring in several chances for rain and storms.

A Freeze Warning and a Frost Advisory will both be in effect from 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday morning.

Tuesday night: Prepare for an even colder night statewide under mainly clear skies. Lows are expected to drop into the low to mid 30s.

Wednesday: A frosty start to our Wednesday will be on deck before we bring in a slightly warmer afternoon. Lots of sunshine will be in place as well. Since it will be a bright day, Wednesday is going to be the best weather day of the week. Highs look to rise into the mid 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: Cloud cover is set to build back in for our Thursday. Some showers are possible mainly towards the nighttime hours.

Highs will once again reach the mid 50s to low 60s.

8-Day Forecast: More showers are possible during our Friday with highs in the mid 60s. Then highs push towards the low 70s as we go into Sunday to start the month of May. This warmup will bring better chances for rain and storms beginning late Friday night and going through the weekend. Severe weather is not expected at this time for this weekend. Near average temperatures stay with us going into next week with additional rain and storm chances.