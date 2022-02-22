Weather Blog

Cold Wednesday, impactful winter weather to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We worked in some rain and thunderstorms during the first half of our Tuesday before things died down a bit. Much colder air is on the way before we work in a potentially impactful winter weather system.

Tuesday night: Active weather will have moved out of our state by the nighttime hours. As a cold front passes through our area, expect temperatures to drastically drop. We will fall all the way into the mid 20s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday: Keep the winter coat handy as a much colder afternoon will be on tap. A good chunk of our Wednesday is expected to be dry before we work in our next system. Wintry mix activity is possible beginning around sunset and carrying into the overnight hours.

Highs are set to only rise into the low to mid 30s.

Thursday: Wintry mix chances will continue throughout our Thursday. At this time, it is still unclear on where exactly the freezing line will set up at. We can say though that confidence is increasing for better snow chances north of interstate 70.

Regardless, we are monitoring the potential for snow and ice accumulation which will cause some travel impacts. For areas along and near interstate 70, up to one to two-tenths of an inch of ice is possible. Winter weather alerts will likely be issued over the next 24 hours.

Highs will top out in the low to upper 30s.

8-Day Forecast: Leftover snow showers are possible into early Friday before we dry things out. Below average temperatures stick with us through the upcoming weekend. Next week looks to get off to a rather chilly start with highs only rising into the mid 20s.