Cold Wednesday; Warm up late week!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cold start this morning with temperatures in the 20s and feel like temperatures in the lower teens! It’ll be a cold day with highs in the mid 20s but with lots of sunshine! A frigid night with lows in the single digits.

Thursday looks to start very cold with air temperatures in the single digits with feel like temperatures possibly below 0°! We’ll rebound through the day with highs reaching the lower 30s with a mainly sunny sky. A slow warm up for the end of the week with highs in the upper 30s to near 40°.

A dry and mild weekend with highs in the mid 40s both Saturday and Sunday with sun and clouds.

We’ll see a dry and quiet stretch through a good part of next week! Holiday travel looks quiet and sunny with high temperatures trending towards the 50s!