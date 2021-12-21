Weather Blog

Cold Wednesday, warmup to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Breezy winds out of the south helped aid in a warmer day for us statewide under bright skies! We will retreat a bit in the temperature department for our Wednesday, but we are going to rebound with an eventual return to the 50s. This will also lead way for returning rain chances.

Tuesday night: Skies will remain mostly clear with breezy winds sticking around. Lows will bottom out in the low to mid 20s.

Wednesday: The coldest day of the week will be on tap for our Wednesday. Winds out of the northwest will cause our temperatures to struggle to get into the low to mid 30s.

Thursday: A much warmer Thursday will roll into the state. Winds will pick back up a little bit with a few extra passing clouds. Highs look to rise into the mid to upper 40s.

8-Day Forecast: The warming trend will continue into our Friday with temperatures launching into the mid to upper 50s. However, this warmer air will lead way for the return of rain chances. The overall look for the travel forecast is in mainly good shape with the exception of Friday’s rain chances. We look to dry out just in time for Christmas Day on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Another round of rain chances will slide in by early next week.