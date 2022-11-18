Weather Blog

Cold weekend ahead

Cold start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s with feel like temperatures in the teens. Should see a few light flakes around with a mostly cloudy sky to start. Clouds will pull away through the day with highs staying steady in the upper 20s. Should be a breezy day with winds around 15-20mph. Lows tonight will fall to the mid teens with feel like temperatures in the single digits to start off Saturday morning.

Saturday will be another cold one with highs in the lower to mid 30s. It’ll be a windy day with winds around 20-30 mph. This will give us feel like temperatures in the lower 20s. Should see a lot of sunshine through the day. Sunday looks even colder with highs in the lower 30s with a sunny sky!

Highs through next week should get closer to the seasonal high! Monday highs will warm to the mid 40s with sunshine! Even better through mid week with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Travel for Thanksgiving will be great with loads of dry time and sunshine with highs in the lower 50s. A few showers move in for Thanksgiving with highs in the lower 50s.