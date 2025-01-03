Cold weekend with a winter storm for Sunday | Jan 3, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Cold temperatures have arrived. It will be chilly today and throughout the weekend with a major winter storm heading in our direction for Sunday. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for Sunday all the way through Monday.

TODAY: Some sunshine today but the main weather story is the cold. Temperatures will stay into the mid-20s throughout much of the afternoon. With winds a bit breezy out of the west and northwest between 10 and 15 mph we could see wind-chill values into the teens through much of the day. The snow that we saw overnight has now moved off to the east of us it will remain dry for the rest of the day with a partly cloudy sky.

TONIGHT: Skies become mostly clear overnight tonight and we will see cold conditions settle in. Lows will fall into the teens.

TOMORROW: Quiet conditions for your Saturday it will just be cold. Look for partly cloudy skies with high temperature staying into the mid-20s.

A major winter storm is heading in our direction and will arrive on Sunday. This will bring major impacts to the state as the system approaches. Look for treacherous travel Sunday afternoon into the evening hours and it may linger into early Monday morning. We have the potential to pick up five to 10 in of snowfall right along the I-70 corridor. There is a chance of some freezing rain and sleet south. We will have to pay close attention to that freezing rain and sleet line. If it moves farther northward then our snowfall amounts will drop dramatically. The system is beginning to move onto the west coast of the United States. Once we have a sampling of the storm we will be able to see just how intense it is and have a better idea of the track.

Be sure to check back often to get the latest forecast.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: winds will be incredibly gusty Sunday also into early Monday. Snow begins to wind down on Monday but the cold sticks around. High temperatures only into the upper twenties on Monday. It gets even colder Tuesday and also into the middle part of next week.