Weather Blog

Cold weekend with brisk wind chill values on deck

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prepare for a very chilly weekend with breezy winds leading way to bitter wind chill values.

Friday night: Scattered snow showers will remain possible going into the overnight hours. We’ll keep breezy winds around in what will be a cold night as lows dip into the mid 20s. Wind chills in the upper teens and low 20s.

Saturday: If you have any outdoor plans for Saturday, be sure to bundle up as we’re looking at a fairly cold day on tap. Despite having some clearing set to take place, breezy winds will open the door for frigid wind chill values. Highs look to only rise into the low 30s with feels like temperatures in the teens for much of the day. We also can’t rule out a few flurries during the afternoon hours as well.

Sunday: A cold start to Sunday will be on tap, and we are not expected to be any warmer than Saturday. Another afternoon in the upper 20s to low 30s is expected under mostly cloudy skies.

8-Day Forecast: We look to slightly rebound our temperatures on Monday with highs in the mid 30s. However, we will eventually take a harsh turn towards the arrival of even bitter arctic air later in the week. Light snow showers/flurries will be possible late Monday and into Tuesday. Another chance for snow slides in for the second half of next week. It is still too early to tell if accumulating snow will occur. One thing that is for certain is by Christmas weekend, temperatures are shaping up to plummet into the teens/single digits.