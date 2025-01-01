Cold with a few flurries to start 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A colder start to the new year. Temperatures will stay into the lower 30s for much of the afternoon with even colder conditions heading into the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies for today with a few flurries will be possible. Little to no accumulation expected. Winds will be out of the west and may gust at times near 20 miles per hour. We have already seen our high temperature for the day very early this morning. Temperatures slowly begin to fall into the afternoon. It will be chilly with temperatures staying into the lower 30s. Wind chill values will be into the lower 20s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies tonight and it turns cold low temperatures into the twenties.

TOMORROW: We’ll see a little sunshine heading into your Thursday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs will climb into the low and middle 30s. Clouds do increase later in the afternoon ahead of a quick moving clipper system.

The system will produce the chance for some light snow late Thursday night into very early Friday morning. There is the potential to see some minor accumulations here in Central Indiana. One to 2 in will be possible a little bit farther northward. Lows fall into the lower 20s .

On Friday colder air moves in across much of the state. Look for partly cloudy skies with highs only in the middle twenties.

Sunny conditions for the weekend but it is going to be cold. Highs will stay into the twenties both Saturday and Sunday.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: We are keeping a close eye on a storm system that will impact Central Indiana late Sunday night into early Monday. The track is still a little uncertain but it looks like we have the potential for some accumulating snow developing late Sunday night into Monday. High temperatures will stay into the twenties both Monday and Tuesday of next week.