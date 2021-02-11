Cold with an isolated snow shower today

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Messy start to the morning with a few light snow showers around with temperatures in the middle teens. Snow chances will diminish mid morning with cloudy skies through the rest of the day. Highs will return to the mid 20s with a stray snow shower. Tonight expect to see mostly cloudy skies with lows in the lower teens.

Friday will be a quiet and cold end to an active week. Highs will top out in the lower to mid 20s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Bitter cold weekend ahead with highs in the mid teens. We could see a passing snow shower Saturday afternoon with little no accumulation expected. Even colder Sunday with morning lows nearing 0° with highs in the single digits! Luckily, we’ll see a mainly dry day with mostly cloudy skies.

Early next week we could be in below zero territory with morning lows Monday. Highs should rebound to the lower teens. Snow will then move in during the afternoon hours and will linger through Tuesday. We could see some accumulations out of this by the end of the day Tuesday. Highs will start to trend a little warmer by the end of the week. Wednesday and Thursday highs will warm to the mid to upper 20s with a snow chance Thursday afternoon.