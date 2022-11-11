Weather Blog

Cold with snow chances Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We have been gradually squeezing the nice mild air out of our state throughout Friday. Have warm winter clothing on hand for the weekend as well below normal temperatures are expected. We’re also tracking some snow for Saturday as well.

Friday night: We are in for a much colder night with lows falling into the low 30s. There is the chance for some snow showers to start working into southwestern Indiana closer to daybreak.

Saturday: A batch of light snow will continue to push northeastward through portions of central Indiana for the remainder of our Saturday morning. The better chance for light accumulations of up to half an inch will be for areas south of Indy. Snow flurries are also possible mainly in the northern half of the state during the afternoon hours. By the nighttime hours, scattered snow showers will stay in far northern Indiana.

Highs will be on the cold side with numbers only in the upper 30s to low 40s, and it will feel like the 20s at times.

Sunday: Even colder temperatures are expected for our Sunday. Highs will only manage to get into the upper 30s under mostly clear skies.

8-Day Forecast: Don’t expect for this brisk air to go away anytime soon. Highs will remain stagnant in the low 40s throughout next week. There will be a chance for a rain/snow mix next Tuesday.