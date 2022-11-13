Weather Blog

Cold work week, another chance at rain/snow Tuesday

by: Ryan Morse
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are under partly cloudy skies this evening in central Indiana. Look for clouds to decrease in the coming hours.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Winds will also become calm as the night goes on. Low temperatures dropping back in the low to mid 20s.

TOMORROW: Cold start to the day with temperatures in the 20s on the way to work. Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with the chance of rain/snow. Mixing will be especially possible in southern Indiana. Warm air may work it’s way further north in the afternoon which would cause more spots to mix. It is still a little early to put out snow totals, but many spots will have the chance at accumulating snow. Highs near 40 degrees. 

8-DAY FORECAST: Some lingering flurries still possible on Wednesday. Cooler air continues to settle in with temperatures remain well below normal this week into next weekend.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Matt Ryan, interim coach Saturday rally Colts past Raiders

Indianapolis Colts /

1 dead, 1 critically injured after fatal crash on I-465

Local /

Detectives arrest man for alleged involvement in murder of 59-year-old woman

Crime Watch 8 /

Antitrust battle over iPhone app store goes to appeals court

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.