Weather Blog

Cold work week, another chance at rain/snow Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are under partly cloudy skies this evening in central Indiana. Look for clouds to decrease in the coming hours.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Winds will also become calm as the night goes on. Low temperatures dropping back in the low to mid 20s.

TOMORROW: Cold start to the day with temperatures in the 20s on the way to work. Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with the chance of rain/snow. Mixing will be especially possible in southern Indiana. Warm air may work it’s way further north in the afternoon which would cause more spots to mix. It is still a little early to put out snow totals, but many spots will have the chance at accumulating snow. Highs near 40 degrees.

8-DAY FORECAST: Some lingering flurries still possible on Wednesday. Cooler air continues to settle in with temperatures remain well below normal this week into next weekend.