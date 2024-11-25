Colder into midweek with next system leading toward Thanksgiving, arctic blast to follow | Nov. 25, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A mild and cloudy Monday greeted us with showers popping up in the afternoon hours.

We would like to stay mild, but we’re going to go in the opposite direction. A larger system near Thanksgiving will ultimately lead the way towards our most significant shot of cold air this season.

Monday night: Spotty to scattered showers will linger into the early nighttime hours. Precip will gradually clear out closer to the overnight hours with winds remaining breezy.

Temperatures are going to tumble down into the upper 20s to low 30s by daybreak Tuesday.

Tuesday: Be sure to have coat on hand for Tuesday as a whole. Not only will we start off fairly cold, but we’re not going to warm up a whole lot into the afternoon hours. Despite the return of sunshine, highs will struggle to get into the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday: A more organized system is expected to swing into our area after a dry Tuesday. Some showers will be possible Wednesday morning into early afternoon, but this could be a scenario in which precip struggles to develop due to some dry air.

Nonetheless, we’re eyeing a mostly rain event into Wednesday night. Some snow could mix in Wednesday night into early Thursday.

There is quite a bit of uncertainty with this system. Listed below are what we know and the potential scenarios that could play out:

Highs will top out in the low to mid 40s.

7-Day Forecast: Lingering rain/snow may occur into early Thursday, but as a whole, impacts look to be fairly minimal for Thanksgiving Day. It’s going to be cold though with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Then, get ready for a blast of arctic air that will punch its way into our state by Black Friday. This leads way to the coldest air of this season with highs only in the 20s to 30s and lows in the teens. Additional snow chances could slide in Saturday to close out November.