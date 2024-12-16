Colder stretch this week with several precip chances | Dec. 16, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After starting the workweek nearing the 60 degree mark, another batch of colder air will fill in this week with chances for both rain and snow.

Monday night: We’re in for a rain-free night that will feature decreasing clouds and wind. We cannot rule out some patchy fog closer to daybreak. Lows will drop into the mid 30s.

Tuesday: A colder day is in store for our Tuesday with skies turning partly to mostly sunny. Highs look to rise into the mid 40s.

By late Tuesday night, our next weather system will slide in and bring the potential for scattered showers. Some wintry precip may mix in well north of Indy.

Wednesday: Scattered showers may persist through the first half of Wednesday with a continued chance for mixed precip north of Indy.

The cooldown is set to also continue through Wednesday as highs only get into the low 40s.

7-Day Forecast: Even colder air is expected to arrive late this week into this weekend. Another system may bring some snow flurries/showers late Thursday night and Friday. This means the Notre Dame vs. IU game in South Bend may have some flurries Friday night from a possible nearby lake effect band, but the wind direction and system track will be key determining factors. The upcoming weekend looks quite cold with highs barely getting into the low 30s. As we approach next week, there is a strong signal for above normal temperatures through Christmas Day, which means a white Christmas is not looking likely.