Weather Blog

Colder temps ahead with active weather continuing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was quite rainy for a good chunk of our Wednesday before we cleared things out by mid-afternoon. Cooler air with additional rain chances are ahead for the remainder of the week.

Wednesday night: We’ll keep dry conditions around for tonight with colder temperatures. Lows will fall into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Thursday: A little bit of sunshine will enter the picture for part of our Thursday before cloud cover and rain showers move back into the state.

It will be a cooler afternoon for us statewide with highs reaching the upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday: Active weather sticks around to end the workweek with a rain/snow mix possible before sunrise Friday. Scattered showers will then be possible for the remainder of the day.

Highs are expected to be well below average with numbers struggling to get into the low to mid 40s.

8-Day Forecast: Chilly air lingers into our Saturday with well below average temperatures. Sunday will set the stage for the beginning of a big warm-up. Highs look to then quickly march back into the 70s by next Monday. This warm up, however, will bring back another round of rain and storm chances going into midweek next week.