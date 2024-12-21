Colder weekend before warmer air returns next week | Dec. 21, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A colder weekend is expected in central Indiana before a more mild pattern to end 2024.

TODAY: It is the Winter Solstice (the shortest amount of daylight of the year)! Partly to mostly cloudy skies for Saturday. High temperatures in the low 30s with peak wind chill values in the 20s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and our coldest night of the forecasting period. Low temperatures in the low 20s.

TOMORROW: Back to the sunshine for Sunday, but still cold. High temperatures will once again be below average in the mid-30s.

7-DAY FORECAST: A series of small rain chances is on the way for next week. A White Christmas is not happening this year. Temperatures will warm to above-average all week including Christmas which will have highs in the mid-40s.