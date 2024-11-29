Coldest air of the season into December with weekend snow chance | Nov. 29, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After having the coldest Thanksgiving Day in five years, we saw our temperatures tank even further during our Friday. Persistent cloud cover, breezy winds, and snow showers all made today feel even worse.

Expect the coldest air of the season to linger into December with additional snow in line for this weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Prepare for a frigid night under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies as we die down the winds. Actual air temperatures will fall into the mid to upper teens. Feels like temperatures, however, will slip into the single digits in some spots.

SATURDAY

Another cold day is set to commence for the final day of November. We’ll also track our next weather maker in the form of snow. Saturday starts dry before we saturate the air just enough to allow snow showers to scoot into portions of central and southern Indiana by the early afternoon hours. Snow persists into Saturday night.

It is very important to note that the snow will stick this time to pavement as opposed to last Thursday and this past Wednesday’s snow. So, roads will be slick in spots. Use a little bit of caution if you are heading out Saturday night and Sunday morning. Total accumulation will range from a trace to an inch. Isolated higher amounts will be possible in southern Indiana.

For those going to events such as high school state football championships in Indy or the Old Oaken Bucket game at IU on Saturday, have a blast and stay warm. Travel safely as well. Highs will struggle to get into the upper 20s to low 30s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Saturday’s temperature trend will practically repeat itself for Sunday as we start off with feels like temperatures in the single digits-teens. Actual air temperatures will once again have a hard time getting out of the 20s. Overall, December is shaping up to start bitter.

7 DAY FORECAST

Temperatures stay well below normal into the first half of next week. By Wednesday, we look to warm back into the low 40s. However, this warm up will come with additional chances for rain and snow by then.