Coldest air this season ahead with chances for rain and snow | Nov. 19, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After enjoying a fairly mild and breezy Tuesday with sunshine, weather whiplash will ensue on us with much colder air and chances for snow through midweek.

Tuesday night: We’re in for a mostly clear and chilly night with light winds. Lows are expected to fall into the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday: A major pattern flip is still on board to take place in this forecast. That all begins Wednesday with much cooler temperatures floating in. We’ll also contend with showers Wednesday morning into the early afternoon hours.

By Wednesday night, these changes become more significant with scattered snow trickling into northern parts of the state.

Highs are going to struggle to get out of the 40s. Winds are also going to be breezy with gusts up to 25-30 MPH at times.

Thursday: This is where the bottom really falls out on us weather-wise. Scattered snow showers will be ongoing Thursday morning as they continue to push into central Indiana. There could be a light coating of snow at most on mainly grassy/elevated surfaces if snow rates become heavy enough.

Thursday afternoon into the nighttime hours is where things get tricky. There is potential for more widespread/steady snow as a newly formed low pressure system swings south into our area. Rain will also be mixed in with some of this activity.

Before we break down the uncertainties with snow accumulation, lets first say that anywhere from a trace to one inch of snow is possible by the end of the day. Locally higher amounts are possible.

There will be a few things to monitor when it comes to accumulation potential in relation to the second wave especially. These are ground temperatures, precipitation type, and even the track of the low. This low could still shift more east along with more rain mixing in as opposed to snow. Regardless, it will be a miserable winter-like day.

Why? Temperatures are going to be stuck in the 30s with gusty winds of 30-40 MPH at times. This will cause wind chill values to be in the teens to 20s. Overall, Thursday is slated to be our coldest day this season and our first in the 30s since Feb. 18th this year.

7-Day Forecast: Friday’s weather will not improve a whole lot despite a return to the 40s. We’ll keep the chance for some showers and breezy winds around for Friday. Temperatures warm up this weekend with numbers back in the 50s by Sunday. Additional rain chances are possible by early next week.