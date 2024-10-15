Coldest nights ahead since April with possible frost and freeze | Oct. 15, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After dealing with a cold and damp day, we are gearing towards some of our coldest nights ahead since April with frost and freeze potential.

One important thing to quickly note, today’s measurable rain of 0.07″ in Indy ended a 16-day dry streak, which was our longest of 2024.

Freeze Warnings will be in effect from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday morning. Frost advisories will also be in place from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday morning.

Tuesday night: Shower coverage will be relegated to northwestern Indiana tonight after much of central and southern Indiana received on/off rain with some graupel today.

We are talking a cold night under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Areas of frost may develop south and west of Indy while locations to the northeast may have their first freeze of the season. Lows are going to bottom out in the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday: The fall chill continues to dominate our area through Wednesday with skies set to be partly cloudy. Highs are only going to make it into the mid 50s. Main difference from Tuesday’s weather to Wednesday is that we will be dry.

Thursday: As we get into Thursday, we’ll set the stage for our best chance of widespread frost and some freeze. Temperatures will start off in the low to mid 30s under mostly clear skies. Do expect additional frost and freeze alerts for early Thursday morning.

Once we get into Thursday afternoon, high temperatures look to be warmer with numbers in the low 60s.

7-Day Forecast: Temperatures will continue to warm up through the remainder of the week. Highs are back to near normal Friday with numbers in the mid 60s. This weekend will then see a return to the 70s. The 70 degree temperature trend persists into next week.