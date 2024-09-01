Search
Comfortable air moves in to start September | Sep. 1, 2024

by: Ryan Morse
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a humid week in central Indiana, relief is finally building in on Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with dropping dew points. Much more comfortable air is expected later on with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with cooler air compared to the last few nights. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

TOMORROW/LABOR DAY: A nearly perfect day for those who have the holiday off! Mostly sunny skies and pleasant humidity all day long. High temperatures in the mid-70s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Pleasant air continues into Tuesday with slightly more humid air mid to late week. A dry streak remains until a late-week system passes the state on Friday. Temperatures will mainly be at or below average (avg. high 82) through next weekend.

