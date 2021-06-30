Weather Blog

Comfortable air to gradually return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Although we had a much cooler day across the state, it was wet and muggy throughout our Wednesday. We will eventually move out the rain and the humid air as we draw closer to Independence Day weekend.

Wednesday night: Showers and storms will gradually move out of the state through sunset before additional development occurs in the overnight hours.

There will still be the threat for isolated strong to severe storms before the nighttime hours. Main threats are isolated damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning.

Lows will only dip into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday: Rain and storms will be ongoing through Thursday morning as the activity begins to slowly shift southward. By Thursday night, much of the state looks to be dry as a front will move across our area.

Highs will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday: A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out Friday morning. Otherwise, enjoy a terrific bright and mainly dry with winds becoming breezy by the afternoon hours. Highs will only rise into the mid to upper 70s.

8 Day Forecast: The fantastic weather trend will continue for our Saturday with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Warmer air looks to quickly swing back into the forecast for the Fourth of July. This warmup will carry on through the first half of next week with highs returning to the 90° mark by next Tuesday. Storm chances will return by next Wednesday with near average temperatures.