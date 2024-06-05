Comfortable stretch of weather on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today has arguably been our most humid day this week in association with seeing on and off rain/storms across parts of the state.

We will not have to wait much longer to get rid of this stuffy air along with cooling down a little bit.

Wednesday night: Scattered showers and storms will continue to be in place through the evening hours before we gradually see activity move out after sunset.

A cooler night will be on deck with lows down in the low 60s. Cloud cover and humidity values will also decrease as well tonight.

Thursday: We’re in for a pleasant Thursday across our region. Humidity values will continue dropping off, lots of sunshine will be around, and we’ll encounter a breezy northwesterly wind. Highs look to top out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind gusts will be up to 25-30 MPH as well.

Friday: Temperatures are set to turn below normal to end the workweek. Enjoy a mild, mostly sunny, and breezy day with highs only rising into the low to mid 70s. Wind gusts will be up to 25-30 MPH as well.

8-Day Forecast: For the upcoming weekend, we’ll quickly get back closer to normal temperature-wise. Highs are set to be in the upper 70s for Saturday and Sunday. There is a low chance for spotty showers Saturday and Sunday. Highs look to get back into the 80s next week.