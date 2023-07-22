Comfortable weekend with low rain chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re in store for a nice weekend with little rain chances. High heat and humidity return for much of next week.

TODAY: We may see a little patchy fog early this morning. Once the fog clears we’ll see some sunshine and a few clouds throughout the day. Humidity stays low and it remains comfortable for today. There’s a very slim chance we may see an isolated shower but most locations stay dry. Highs climb into the lower 80s.

TONIGHT: Cool and comfortable through much of the state later tonight. We’ll see a few clouds but overall very quiet conditions with light and variable winds.

SUNDAY: We may see a few showers or storms throughout the day Sunday. It won’t be a complete washout but rain is possible. Humidity slowly increases but stays bearable. Highs climb into the low 80s.

MONDAY: Here is where the heat really begins. We’ll see mostly sunny skies Monday with higher humidity. There’s a slight chance for an isolated shower. Temperatures will be the real weather story for much of the workweek. It’s going to be hot with highs in the upper 80s.

8 DAY FORECAST: We’re in store for some of the hottest air of the season. Highs will be in the lower 90s for several days during the week. Heat index values will reach the triple digits with the high humidity. There’s a chance we may see a few pop up showers/storms during the afternoon. Use caution when outdoors next week.