Cool and breezy going into the weekend with a few showers, warmer next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We worked in a wet, chilly, and breezy Thursday as temperatures hanged around in the 50s. More shower chances are ahead as we go into the weekend with temperatures being on the cooler side.

By next week, we’ll be seeing a pattern flip towards much warmer air.

Thursday night: Expect more on and off scattered showers tonight with potential for isolated heavier rain rates at times.

Temperatures will not drop much with lows only settling into the low 50s. This is due to a persistent southerly breeze.

Friday: Scattered showers will be possible for a good chunk of Friday. There could be a decent bit of sunshine that works into the mix in the latter half of Friday afternoon. A few more showers will then potentially develop late Friday night into early Saturday.

Highs will struggle to get into the upper 50s to low 60s. There will also be a noticeable wind shift as we will have a northwesterly breeze with gusts up to 20-25 MPH at times.

Saturday: Isolated showers will be possible Saturday morning before we settle into a partly sunny and breezy day. Wind gusts will push up to 25-30 MPH Saturday afternoon. Despite the strengthening winds out of the northwest, highs look to rise into the low to mid 60s.

8-Day Forecast: Sunday is shaping up to be more chilly than Saturday with highs only managing to get into the mid to upper 50s. There is even potential for frost development early Monday morning with temperatures starting off in the mid to upper 30s. As we go into the middle of next week, the pattern will shift to a warmer slate of days with highs in the 70s. This will also lead way to another weather maker the second half of next week.