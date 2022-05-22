Weather Blog

Cool and breezy Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dry this afternoon but much cooler to end the weekend.

TODAY: We may see a few showers very early this morning across parts of central and southern Indiana. Otherwise look for mostly cloudy skies through much of the day. We may see a few of the clouds break up late in the day to produce some sunshine. It’s going to be a bit breezy with winds out of the north and northwest. Cooler and less humid air moves into the state today with highs staying in the upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Skies become partly cloudy and it turns cool. Lows fall into the middle to upper 40s late tonight.

MONDAY: High pressure builds across the state for the first part of the workweek. It’s going to be a pleasant day with highs near 70 under mostly sunny skies.

TUESDAY: A few clouds build into the area late in the day Tuesday ahead of our next storm system. Temperatures climb into the middle to upper 70s which is right around normal for this time of the year.

8DAY FORECAST: A storm system produces the chance for some showers and storms in the middle part of the week. Highs stay in the 70s. Right now it looks like we will dry out for the end of the week and next weekend. So far it looks like race weekend may be dry and a bit warmer with temperatures climbing into the 80s.