Cool and breezy Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cool day is on tap for much of central and northern Indiana. It’s going to be a bit breezy as well with winds picking up this afternoon.

TODAY: Not as chilly this morning as we were yesterday morning. Temperatures started in the upper 30s and lower 40s across much of the state. It’s going to be a bit breezy with winds gusting near 20 to 25 mph. Yesterday we had peak wind gusts near 40 mph. So it will not be as windy as yesterday but it is still going to be breezy.

Look for mostly sunny skies for much of the day today. Highs will be cooler than yesterday with readings into the middle and upper 40s. Areas in northern Indiana stay into the 30s, while southern Indiana climbs into the 50s near 60 along the Ohio River.

TONIGHT: It is going to be another cold night around the state. Temperatures drop into the 20s again. So a hard freeze is likely. Be sure to cover any plants that have already sprouted due to the warm temperatures early this month. Winds ease later tonight.

THURSDAY: Early morning temperatures into the 20s with wind chills into the teens at the bus stop. A few clouds early on with a short window of a few flurries around the state. No accumulation expected. Another cool day expected with highs in the middle 40s. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees or so below normal for this time of the year.

FRIDAY: We will see a few more clouds on Friday and the chance of on/off rain showers. Highs climb into the upper 50s. While it won’t be an all day rain spotty showers will be possible.

8DAY FORECAST: Rain ends for the weekend with temperatures staying near normal for this time of the year. Highs near 50 on Saturday and into the lower 50s on Sunday.

Next week we climb into the 60s but we are keeping a close eye on a system that will bring rain to the area. Showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible.