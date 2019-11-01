Cool and cloudy weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Conditions will be clear and chilly Friday evening.

Friday Night:

It’s going to be dry but chilly if you’re heading downtown to the Pacers game or enjoying some Friday night football. Look for mostly clear skies and temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. Overnight clouds will increase and temperatures will fall into the lower 30s.

Saturday:

If we see any sunshine it’s going to be very early in the day. Skies will stay mostly cloudy throughout much of the day. Normal highs for this time of year are in the upper 50s near 60 but we’ll struggle to reach the middle 40s.

It’s also going to be breezy with winds around 10-15 mph. These winds will make it feel like it’s in the 30s. There’s a slight chance, about 10%, that we may see a stray shower form north of I-70.

Saturday Night:

Skies will stay mostly cloudy with lows falling around freezing.

Sunday:

We’ll see some sunshine to end out the weekend. It will remain cool with highs staying in the middle to upper 40s.

8-day Forecast:

We’re in store for a quiet weather pattern through much of next week. Temperatures will climb into the 50s for the first part of the work week. Look for lots of sunshine on Monday and Tuesday. Rain will return for the middle part of the week and temperatures will fall back into the 40s for the end of the week and next weekend.