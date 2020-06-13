Cool and comfortable for the end of the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–

TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies tonight. It will be cool with lows in the lower 50s. There’s a slight chance we may see an isolated shower west of Indianapolis in the predawn hours of Sunday but most of us will stay dry.

SUNDAY: It’s going to be cooler and sunny for Sunday. Look for lots of sunshine, light winds and pleasantly cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the low to middle 70s which is about 7-10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and comfortable once again. Low near 53.

MONDAY: Temperatures climb into the upper 70s close to 80 on Monday which is right around normal for this time of year. Look for lots of sunshine and light winds for the afternoon.

8DAY FORECAST: The dry stretch of weather continues. We’ll see mostly sunny skies through the middle of the week. Temperatures slowly climb into the middle and eventually upper 80s by the end of the week. We may see our first 90 degree day but the end of the week. The next chance of rain looks like it will be on Saturday.