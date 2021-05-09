Weather Blog

Cool and rainy Mother’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana will have a cool and wet end to the weekend.

TODAY: It’s going to be a soggy Sunday across much of the state. Moderate to heavy rain will be possible during the first part of the day.

There may even be a few wet snowflakes that may mix in the northern part of Indiana. The rain becomes lighter and more scattered around lunchtime.

Another line of showers and a few thunderstorms will pop up by the late afternoon, around 5 p.m. These could produce a few isolated strong gusts.

Look for a large spread with temperatures across the state. Highs range from the 40s in northern Indiana, the lower 50s in central Indiana, and the 60s in southern Indiana.

TONIGHT: A few showers and even thunderstorms will linger into the first part of the evening hours. Clouds will stick around and it will remain chilly. Lows will fall into the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Look for a partly to mostly cloudy sky. It will be dry but still on the cooler side. Highs will climb in the upper 50s close to 60.

MONDAY NIGHT: Skies will become partly cloudy for late Monday night. It will stay chilly with lows falling into the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: High pressure will build across the state. Look for lots of sunshine with highs near 60.

8DAY FORECAST: It looks like we’re in store for a dry workweek. Look for lots of sunshine with a few clouds at times. Temperatures will slowly climb from the lower 60s to the 70s for next weekend.