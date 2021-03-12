Cool and sunny end to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A dry and chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the lower to middle 40s. A few lingering showers through the morning in southern Indiana with most of the state waking up to mostly clear skies. Highs today will be above the seasonal highs with most in the upper 50s with plenty of sunshine! Tonight will be a cold one with lows in the mid 30s.

A more seasonal weekend with temperatures Saturday continuing to tumble. Highs will top out in the mid 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday looks even cooler with highs nearing 50° with scattered showers returning to the forecast.

Early next week rain will stick with us through most of the day Monday with slightly cooler in the upper 40s. Tuesday and most of the day on Wednesday stays dry with highs in the mid 50s. Next weather maker arrives late Wednesday and Thursday with rain through the entire day.