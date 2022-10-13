Weather Blog

Cool and windy Friday, not as windy for this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We certainly felt the wind throughout our Thursday as we saw scattered showers move across the state during the day. Strong winds will hang around for Friday before we calm things down a little bit for the upcoming weekend.

Thursday night: We’ll dry things out by the nighttime hours with breezy winds staying in place. Prepare for a blustery night as temperatures fall into the mid 30s.

Friday: A rinse and repeat type of day will be in store for our Friday with cool temperatures and strong wind gusts. Due to an ongoing drought and low humidity mixing in with these gusty winds, there will be an elevated fire danger. Red Flag Warnings are in place for much of central Indiana from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.

Wind gusts are expected to be up to 35-40 MPH at times during the afternoon hours. Slightly warmer temperatures are expected with highs rising into the mid 60s.

Weekend: Conditions are set to become more relaxed with much lighter winds in place for Saturday with seasonable air. We can’t rule out spotty sprinkles for Saturday morning as well. Although Sunday will be a touch more breezy, it will not be as windy as what we’ve been dealing with. Highs look to top out in the low to mid 60s for the weekend.

8-Day Forecast: After a near seasonable weekend, a shot of even colder air will move into the state for the first half of next week. We’re talking temperatures that will struggle to get into the 50s with brisk nights. There is even potential for a widespread freeze early next week.